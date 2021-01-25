Under Biden’s plan, the size of the child credit would increase, and it would become fully available to all those in poverty, regardless of income. The way it would work is that benefits would be $3,000 a year per child ages 6 to 17. They would be $3,600 a year per child from newborn to age 5. And Biden would make the payments monthly, instead of a lump sum as it is now, to aid in family budgeting.