They run, they eat, they horde, they dig, they chase rivals. In between, they sleep, and they reproduce in the spring and early summer, so another generation could be emerging on your property as you read this. They are polygamous, yet solitary, masters at social distancing. They are only about six inches long, so the appropriate six feet would be roughly 12 chipmunk lengths. A given acre might host only four to six chipmunks.