Conservative talk radio host Chris Stigall is back on Philadelphia airwaves, following his departure from 1210 WPHT-AM earlier this year.
Stigall made his return Monday as host of Philadelphia’s Morning Answer, a program that anchors the rebranding of NewsTalk 990 AM WNTP as Philadelphia’s AM 990, The Answer. Stigall’s program will air weekdays from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m.
“I can’t wait to be back with the smartest audience in all of radio as we work to bring the Keystone State home again in 2020,” Stigall said in a release. “There’s never been a more exciting time in history to launch a new radio show. I’m so proud and excited to call AM990 The Answer my new home.”
Stigall’s addition to the AM990 lineup marks the end of a months-long leave from Philadelphia airwaves. The Missouri native joined 1210 WPHT in 2010, and remained there for nearly a decade before parting “on good terms” with station management in March, as Stigall told the Inquirer earlier this year.
Following his departure from 1210 AM, Stigall launched his own daily podcast, the Chris Stigall Show, which garnered about 50,000 downloads in three weeks, as he told Philadelphia magazine.
A longtime broadcaster, Stigall got his start in radio in 1999 in Kansas City, Mo., where he worked until his move to Philadelphia to start at 1210 WPHT. In a 2011 Daily News article, Stigall said friends were concerned about the move, and worried that the city wouldn’t accept the broadcaster due to an overarching “parochial” attitude — a notion that Stigall quickly shot down at the time.
“As long as you’re honest with Philadelphians, they’re going to be great,” he said.
Now, with his gig at AM990, Stigall joins a stable of broadcasters that includes commentators like Sebastian Gorka, Mike Gallagher, and Hugh Hewitt.
“With the addition of Chris Stigall in the mornings, we now have the added dimension to focus on local issues just as closely as we can on national issues,” said Lorenzo Caldara, general manager of Philadelphia’s arm of AM990 parent company Salem Media Group. “We’re proud of this city, and it’s time to serve it better than ever before.”