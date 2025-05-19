Alleged ‘Delco Pooper’ held for trial after teen who filmed incident testifies

Greg Ferrari is a normal Delco teenager — he’s got a cool mess of floppy brown hair, plays baseball, and attends Interboro High School — but on Monday he did something that no other teen in the history of Delaware County (or perhaps the world) has ever done: He testified in court about bearing witness to a motorist allegedly rage pooping on the hood of another car.

Ferrari, 17, who captured video of the incident last month with his cell phone and was accompanied to court by his mother, was the lone witness at the preliminary hearing for Christina Solometo before Prospect Park District Court Judge Mary McFall Hopper.

Solometo, 44, of Ridley Park, who’s been dubbed the “Delco Pooper” for her alleged actions, wore a blue floral dress to the hearing and, at times, smiled as Ferrari delivered his testimony.

Hopper held Solometo for court on all of the original charges against her — indecent exposure, disorderly conduct, criminal mischief, harassment, and depositing waste on a highway — along with a new charge for open lewdness, which Delaware County Assistant District Attorney Dareus Chen added prior to the hearing.

Ferrari testified that he was driving his truck to his friend’s house on the afternoon of April 30 when he was forced to stop his vehicle at Fourth and Madison Avenues in Prospect Park because two motorists were arguing in the intersection.

“I thought they were going to fight so I pulled out my phone to take video,” he said. “...and one of the people ended up going to the bathroom on the other’s car.”

Ferrari’s video, which he said he shared with his baseball group chat and was then posted to Facebook by someone else, subsequently went viral. In the aftermath, his Instagram follower count grew, he appeared on the Preston & Steve show, and he’s been asked to pose for photos with people at graduations parties.

“It’s kind of ridiculous,” he said. “It’s been kind of crazy.”

As Ferrari spoke to reporters outside of district court Monday, a motorist drove by and yelled “Go Birds!” truly highlighting the ridiculousness and Delco-ness of it all.

Back inside the courtroom, Klayman argued against several of the charges facing his client, including indecent exposure. He said the state statute defines it as exposing one’s genitals or sex organs.

“I haven’t heard any testimony [that meets that standard] ,” he said. “The rear end of someone’s butt is not considered genitalia under the statute.”

Chen countered that if Solometo sat on the hood of the car during the alleged act, she was exposed to the person in the driver’s seat.

Klayman also argued against the disorderly conduct charge, saying intent is required and there was no proof Solometo intended to cause a disturbance.

Chen disagreed.

“It requires some level of intent to defecate on someone’s car on demand,” Chen said. “I don’t think you can accidentally do that.”

It was unclear why the alleged victim did not testify Monday and Chen and a Delaware County District Attorney’s Office spokesperson did not immediately respond to a follow-up request for more insight.

Following the hearing, Solometo, who did not speak to reporters this time (as she has in the past), was escorted into a white SUV by what appeared to be a well-dressed private security guard. When questioned about the guard, Klayman said his client has faced threats.

“There’s a lot of threats against her child. There’s a lot of threats against her personally, O.K.?” he said outside of court. “This is not somebody who’s used to being in the spotlight, especially under these circumstances.”

Klayman said he felt his client was overcharged and that if anything, she should have received a summary citation. He said “this has become a circus almost” and that the media attention surrounding her case has been “too much.”

“Just because it’s not your best day doesn’t mean that you should be harassed continuously,” Klayman said. “All people may do things that they’re not proud of at certain times in their life.”