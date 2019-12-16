The website Snopes, which investigates Internet memes and shoddily sourced stories your uncle shares on Facebook, laid out the data in a recent post: 9 in 10 Americans say they celebrate Christmas, according to Pew. It also cited evidence that Christmas tree sales have increased, and that December sales at malls and online remain strong. The National Retail Federation found that the typical consumer plans to spend a total of $1,048 on decorations, candy and gifts this year, a number that has risen steadily since 2009.