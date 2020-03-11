Jeff Gammage

Carmela Hernandez, center, in red shirt, has spent more than two years in church sanctuary. Here she stands at the steps of the Germantown Mennonite Church as she announces her plans for a one-day-a-week fast to rally support for her immigration case. Hernandez says she and her four children could be killed by gangsters if they are deported to Mexico. At right, with microphone, is Blanca Pacheco, co-director of New Sanctuary Movement of Philadelphia.