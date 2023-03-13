Cirque du Soleil is returning to the Philly area with a Big Top extravaganza

Tickets are going on sale this week for Bazzar, Cirque du Soleil’s acrobatic Big Top return to the Philadelphia area.

Organizers say this Cirque production promises a vibrant troupe of acrobats, dancers, and musicians led by their maestro in their own unique and colorful universe with its own unique sense of adventure and time, producers say.

The show, which will run from September 26 through October 22, will be Bazzar’s North American premiere and Cirque’s first Big Top event in the Philly area since 2019′s Amaluna. They had a weekend arena show, Crystal, at the Wells Fargo Center in 2021. Bazzar will be held at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center, 100 Station Ave., Oaks, Pa.

Cirque Club members can start purchasing tickets 10 a.m. Monday, March 13 at cirquedusoleil.com, or on March 20 for members of the general public. You can become a member for free on the cirque website. Ticket prices range from $36 to $154.

Bazzar features an international cast of 35 performers and musicians whose escapades include teeterboard, portage, acrobatic bike, contortion, roller skates, trapeze, aerial rope, hair suspension, and fire manipulation. For the first time in Cirque history, there will also be Mallakhamb, a traditional Indian sport in which a gymnast performs aerial yoga postures and wrestling grips with a hanging pole or rope.

Created in 2018, Bazzar has toured India and the Middle East. In 2022, Bazaar resumed its performances in Brazil, touring in Sao Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, and Santiago de Chile. They will tour Colombia and Argentina before coming to North America.

Over the years, Cirque du Soleil has performed before more than 220 million people in over 70 countries.