The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that the citizenship question on the 2020 Census was constitutional but rejected the Trump administration’s arguments for adding it and asked the Commerce Department for further explanation.
The ruling temporarily blocks the question, and was at least a temporary victory for Pennsylvania, New Jersey and dozens of other state and local governments that said the question would deflate their population counts, costing them political power and billions of dollars in federal funding.
The Trump administration argued that it needed the citizenship question on the census to bolster the Voting Rights Act, intended to protect minority voters. U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, whose department oversees the census, pursued the question over objections from the Census Bureau, which said it would likely increase costs and lower census response rates in households with non-citizens and immigrants.
The justices were tasked with deciding both whether the question was unconstitutional and whether the U.S. commerce secretary misused his authority to add the question. An argument that the question should be blocked because it is racially discriminatory against Latinos and Latinas remains unresolved in a federal case in Maryland.
Pennsylvania is home to about 870,000 non-citizens, roughly 3.3 percent of the population, according to the Attorney General’s office. More than 260,000 non-citizens live in the eight-county region in New Jersey and Pennsylvania, including roughly 106,000 in Philadelphia, according to census estimates.
In New Jersey, about 2 million people are foreign-born, approximately 22 percent of the population; nationwide, the state has the third-highest percentage of immigrants, behind California and New York.
Last month, the New York Times reported that the computer hard drives of a deceased political strategist showed the administration’s decision to add the question was part of an alleged plan to help elect Republicans.
The files showed that Republican strategist Thomas Hofeller wrote a 2015 study that found that adding a citizenship question would lead to more Republican-friendly congressional districts, the Times reported.
The newspaper said the disclosures represent the “most explicit evidence to date that the Trump administration added the question to the 2020 census to advance Republican Party interests.”
Population tallies in each decennial census determine the disbursement of hundreds of billions of dollars in federal funds to local governments, the boundaries of voting districts, the number of votes that states get in the Electoral College, and each state’s share of seats in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Federal judges in New York, Maryland, and California challenged the Trump administration’s stated motives behind the addition of the question and ruled against it, calling it unlawful. According to the federal Census Act, the Census Bureau should rely on administrative records, not direct questions on a census form, to gather information when possible. The California judge also said the addition of the question was unconstitutional, ruling it violated the constitutional mandate that the census count every resident.
The dispute started in early 2018, when Secretary Ross announced that the 2020 census would include a question on citizenship: “Is this person a citizen of the United States?”
The government asserted that citizenship or county of birth questions of some sort had been posed to at least a sample of people in all but one census from 1820 to 2000. The last time the government asked every household for members’ citizenship status was in 1950.
In April 2018, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro joined New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal, a coalition of 16 other state attorneys general, six city governments including Philadelphia, and the bipartisan U.S. Conference of Mayors in filing a lawsuit to block the Trump administration from seeking citizenship information in the 2020 census.
The plaintiffs said that asking people if they are citizens would hurt census participation in states with large immigrant populations, potentially resulting in fewer representatives in Congress and putting at risk federal funding for schools, highways, and hospitals. Philadelphia receives more than $3 billion in federal money each year based on census numbers. New Jersey gets roughly $1,960 per person in federal funds, and Pennsylvania receives about $2,100 per person, according to a 2017 report by the George Washington Institute of Public Policy.
In January, a federal court in New York barred the government from including the question. The Supreme Court agreed to consider the appeal in an expedited time frame and heard arguments in April. The Census Bureau said it needed an answer this month in order to get forms and other mailings printed in time for next year’s count, which begins in March.
Six former directors of Census Bureau, who served in both Republican and Democratic administrations, signed a letter saying that adding a question on citizenship so late in the process “would put the accuracy of the enumeration and success of the census in all communities at grave risk.”
