Philly man charged in theft of antique brass railing outside City Hall

Police arrested a man they said stole a section of an antique brass railing outside City Hall worth as much as $20,000.

There were once almost 150 small lion heads on the ornate bronze spiked railing that surrounds City Hall. They, like most of the statuary on the building — including the big one of William Penn — were designed by Alexander Milne Calder. Fewer than two dozen of the lions remain after 100 years.
A Philadelphia man has been arrested in the theft of an antique railing stolen from outside City Hall last month that was valued at up to $20,000.

Raymond Shendock, 41, of the 300 block of South Broad Street, was charged with criminal trespass and related crimes for allegedly stealing a section of the brass railing on the southeast side of City Hall last month. He was also charged in connection with a burglary at a property on the 2300 block of Market Street on Friday, police said.

Shendock was caught inside the Market Street property shortly before 11 a.m. Friday and arrested, police said. For the two incidents, he was charged with crimes including conspiracy, burglary, and criminal trespass.

Police said Shendock stole the section of the railing from outside City Hall on the morning of Dec. 9. After removing the railing, Shendock walked away with it, carrying it off in a red shopping cart, police said.

The railing had an estimated worth of $15,000 to $20,000, police said.

In 2016, there was a similar theft just a few blocks away. A thief stole a section of a brass hand railing from a curved staircase at the Union League of Philadelphia. A stone balustrade was also damaged during the theft.

The theft caused the Union League an estimated $100,000 in damage.

Jan. 9, 2023