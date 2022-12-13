Philadelphia police are searching for a suspect who authorities say stole a section of an antique railing from outside City Hall last week.

The theft occurred at about 6:25 a.m. on Thursday, according to the Philadelphia Police Department. Surveillance footage of the incident shows a man taking a portion of a brass railing on the southeast side of City Hall, and walking off with it in a red shopping cart.

The pilfered railing has an estimated worth of $15,000 to $20,000, police said.

Authorities describe the suspect as a white male with facial hair who was wearing dark clothing at the time the railing was stolen.

In 2016, a thief committed a similar crime nearby. In that incident, the perpetrator removed a brass handrail from a curved staircase at the Union League of Philadelphia, and damaged a stone balustrade in the process. The Union League suffered an estimated $100,000 in damages as a result of the theft.

Investigators ask that anyone with information about the theft at City Hall contact the Central Detectives Division at 215-686-3093. Tips can also be submitted via call or text to 215-686-TIPS.