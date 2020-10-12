While it may be a challenge through the course of the pandemic to facilitate face-to-face conversations with those outside our immediate bubbles, COVID-19 too shall pass. Philadelphians can continue to lead the way in envisioning what kind of community we want when the pandemic does subside. Will it rely on coarse public comments and social media rants to communicate, or do we fall back to the understanding that we are all human beings with ultimately similar interests and more in common than we think? The consequences of choosing the former are too great to bear. Let us choose a path toward civil discourse.