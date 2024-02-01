Skip to content
Small plane crash in Chester County

It was not immediately clear if anyone was seriously injured in the crash.

Emergency responders are on the scene of a small plane crash in Chester County.

The aircraft, a propeller plane, went down Thursday afternoon in a field on the 500 block of Old Wilmington Road in West Caln Township, a spokesperson for the Chester County Department of Emergency Services said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.