Small plane crash in Chester County
It was not immediately clear if anyone was seriously injured in the crash.
Emergency responders are on the scene of a small plane crash in Chester County.
The aircraft, a propeller plane, went down Thursday afternoon in a field on the 500 block of Old Wilmington Road in West Caln Township, a spokesperson for the Chester County Department of Emergency Services said.
