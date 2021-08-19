The Yardley man who fired a shotgun at the borough’s police chief, wounding him during a standoff, has been charged with attempted murder and related offenses, officials said Thursday.

Colin Petroziello, 24, was arraigned late Wednesday, hours after the protracted standoff at the Yardley Commons Apartments. In addition to attempted murder, he has been charged with false imprisonment, reckless endangerment and other crimes.

He remained in custody Thursday, denied bail. There was no indication he had hired an attorney.

Officers were called to Petroziello’s unit at the apartment complex at the request of his parents, according to the affidavit of probable cause for his arrest. There, a probation officer overheard banging and arguing, and radioed for backup.

Kelly arrived and saw Petroziello lying prone on the landing of a staircase leading up to his apartment and aiming a shotgun toward the complex’s front door, the affidavit said. Without warning, Petroziello fired the .12 gauge shotgun through the door, striking Kelly in his ear and hand.

The chief was taken to St. Mary Medical Center, where he was treated and remained Thursday in stable condition.

Petroziello refused orders from responding police officers to leave the apartment, authorities said, sparking a 3½-hour standoff that led to the evacuation of local homes and businesses.

His mother, who was trapped with him inside the apartment, contacted police on her cellphone, and later notified them that he had fallen asleep in his bedroom, the affidavit said.

She then tossed out the shotgun used to wound Kelly through an open window, and crawled out of the window to safety, the document said. Officers then entered the apartment and arrested Petroziello as he slept. He was taken to St. Mary Medical Center for observation, and then arraigned.

Investigators said Petroziello has been involuntarily committed twice, most recently in October, and was not legally permitted to possess firearms. Inside his apartment, officers recovered two additional weaponsbesides the shotgun, they said, including a loaded .45 caliber handgun that Petroziello had tucked into his waistband.