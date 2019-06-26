At 16, Soleil was the youngest student to enroll in Penn’s B.F.A. offered through its College of Liberal and Professional Studies in at least the last decade, Penn officials said, and one of only three under age 18 that Penn officials could recall in the part-time B.A. program. (There have been others who entered through Penn’s regular full-time admissions, including Brittney Exline, who, at 15 in 2007, was the youngest African American female to be accepted to an Ivy League university.)