It was Black people, after all, who effectively labeled Trump a racist while leading massive national protests in the wake of the police killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and others. It was Black people in South Carolina who helped Joe Biden defeat left-leaning Democrats who had little chance of beating Trump. And ultimately, it was Black people in Philadelphia who helped to give Biden more than 81% of the vote in the city, thus helping to deliver Pennsylvania and the presidency to Joe Biden.