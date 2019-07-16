Frazier was quiet, but didn’t disagree. And yet tonight all he could focus on was the wheelchair that was falling apart under him. It was the right chair for him when he first got home from the rehabilitation hospital and didn’t venture out much past the living room of their Philly row home. But now the family lived in a one-level house in New Jersey and while every trip to Wawa with his boys or to the park to do pull ups brought him closer to the life he wanted back, it also wore down the chair.