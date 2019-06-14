View this post on Instagram

This summer I want to take my pop-up newsroom to some of the city’s 70 public pools, starting Monday with the brand spanking new Bridesburg pool. Come say hi. Share your story or your story ideas, and then grab a pair of sunglasses for as long as my limited supply lasts. But first, I need your help. Tell me which neighborhood pools I should hit, and why....Already I hear there’s a family of lifeguards I should meet. There’s a rec supervisor who also does voice-overs. And so many other stories, I’m sure. See you at the pool, Philly. 😎😎 In the meantime, share your favorite Philly public pool stories below.