Richard and Luz took only their clothes and two blankets from the tent. By the time the encampment was closed for good on Monday — a move that was met with some protest — they had been at Sacred Heart for three weeks. About 35 people had lived with them on Vine Street, the city said. Outreach workers were able to get 20 inside. Advocates reluctant to see communities displaced from the camp said they were relieved to see the city offering social services rather than police enforcement.