A homeless encampment was cleared from the walkway along Vine Street between 17th and 18th Streets on Monday morning.
Workers from Philadelphia’s Department of Parks and Recreation spent 40 minutes removing 18 tents from the space — technically park land stretching about two-thirds of a block and consisting of dirt, trees, and gray paving stones — located between the I-676 highway trench and the rear of a building that is part of the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul.
Eight people were asked to leave Monday morning; another 14 had vacated in previous weeks.
Homeless advocates said the encampment had grown from two or three tents in the fall. For about a month, they and city officials had been warning tent residents that the encampment would be taken down. A sign placed at the spot by city workers said the clear-out would occur today.
Of the eight people who had slept in the tents between Sunday night and Monday morning, six were relocated to shelters or other housing, city officials said. The other two walked off on their own.
The city evicted the people who had been living there based on laws prohibiting camping in city parks. Jennifer Bennetch, a protester who was once herself homeless, showed up with a sign reading, “They are not camping. They are existing.”
Marsha Cohen, executive director of the Homeless Advocacy Project, which offers legal services to people who are homeless, said the city had done “a good job” in finding living quarters for those who were evicted.
David Holloman, chief of staff for the city’s Office of Homeless Services, said, “The goal here is to help those in need. It’s not criminalizing people. It’s an effort led by social services. It’s winter, and it’s important to get people inside.”
The city has shut down similar encampments over the last several years.
Mark Jones, 54, who had lived in a tent at the site for two months, said he wasn’t upset about having to leave. “I don’t have a lot here to begin with," he said. "Just a bag of laundry I’ll be taking with me to live with my aunt in North Philadelphia.”
Others were not so sanguine.
“It’s horrible to move us,” said a woman who had lived in a tent, and did not want to be identified. “These are really poor people.”
A man who called himself B.K. said he’d been thriving at the encampment, adding that his doctor had been impressed with his physical condition since B.K. had been living outdoors.
“We were doing good," he said, "but then the city comes and takes your stuff. I’m upset.”