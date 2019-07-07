Also called “the suicide disease” because of the debilitation and despair its symptoms can cause, CRPS affects perhaps 500,000 Americans and often is misdiagnosed. Its cause is unknown, although “it typically occurs after an injury,” said Philip Getson, a physician in Marlton who has treated Boorboor and hundreds of other CRPS patients. The condition affects mostly young or middle-aged women, although victims range from “8 to 80 years old” and about 20 percent are men, he said.