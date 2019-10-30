Homicide detectives from 1 Squad had the leverage they needed. They had video footage of a silver car speeding away from the block where someone had fired an AK-47 into the child’s house, hitting her in the head as her mother held her and wounding her mother and a cleaning man. And, for once, the car was distinctive, with damage on the right side, a buckled trunk held together by red tape. They easily traced it. Even without that, they had a name, or at least a nickname: the man in the car was Curly Top, tipsters had told them.