Freddie Perez and Tayvon Thomas were on a mission: to take out the drug operation at C and Clearfield Streets in Kensington. They wanted control of the corner, and if they couldn’t get it, they would kill as many of the drug crew’s higher-ups as they could, law enforcement sources said Thursday.
But their mission had unintended tragic consequences, police say: Perez and Thomas are accused of gunning down Nikolette Rivera, the 2-year-old daughter of a rival drug dealer, in a brazen shooting Sunday afternoon.
As the two men with lengthy criminal records sat in custody Thursday following a frantic manhunt, the extent of the havoc they had wreaked for years came into sharper focus.
Perez, 30, had been a foot soldier in the Clearfield Street crew until he went to prison and felt abandoned by the hierarchy, sources said.
Released in August 2017, he began a one-man shooting war with his former bosses. In the last year, he had shot at several other members and had been wounded himself, according to investigators.
More recently, he had recruited Thomas, 25, another disgruntled member of the gang.
Law enforcement sources on Thursday provided these details about the moments leading up to the fatal shooting of Nikolette Rivera:
On Sunday afternoon, the two walked on to Clearfield Street, armed with a handgun and an AK-47, and made their move to take the corner.
First they shot at a black SUV they suspected carried gang members, Thomas shooting wildly with the AK-47. He narrowly missed passers-by, including an 11-year-old girl unloading groceries from a car.
They turned their attention toward an innocent bystander, a 53-year-old man in a wheelchair outside his house, who they felt had looked at them the wrong way. That man pulled out a gun, which he was licensed to carry. But he did not fire back as the pair ran away.
Then Perez and Thomas sped in a car to nearby Water Street, to the home of Nikolai Rivera, who sources identified as a higher-up in the Clearfield gang. Like the two men accused of killing his daughter, Rivera has a long history of gun and drug offenses starting when he was a juvenile, court records show.
Rivera wasn’t home. But his 2-year-old daughter, Nikolette, was, along with her mother, Joan Ortiz, and three other children, and a contractor who had just stopped by the rowhouse to clean the carpeting.
Perez and Thomas saw the carpet cleaner in the doorway. They mistook him for Rivera. And they opened fire.
The carpet cleaner was hit once in the stomach and collapsed, police said. Ortiz, holding her daughter, was struck in her upper left arm. A bullet hit Nikolette in the back of her head. She died minutes later.
Perez fled to Chester, where he was taken into custody on Tuesday. Thomas, meanwhile, didn’t travel as far: He hid at a friend’s house in Strawberry Mansion, where police picked him up late Wednesday on a probation violation, according to investigators.
Under questioning by homicide detectives, Thomas confessed to firing the shot that killed Nikolette, sources said. He had not been formally charged as of Thursday afternoon, but was expected to face murder and related offenses.
At a hearing early Thursday, Perez was ordered held without bail on dozens of charges, including one count of murder and nine counts of attempted murder.
Both men have extensive criminal records for drug dealing and firearms offenses.
Thomas’ past includes seven convictions since age 18, for crimes ranging from a Norristown robbery to Philadelphia charges of drug dealing and terroristic threats. Court records show repeated arrests for dealing crack cocaine, heroin, and marijuana in the area around Clearfield Street.
He has been imprisoned repeatedly, most recently released in September 2018, according to investigators. During one stint in jail in Montgomery County, the then-20-year-old Thomas threatened a female prison guard, telling her he would arrange to have her attacked on the street, according to court records.
Thomas’ latest case was a 2016 arrest in Philadelphia on charges of dealing drugs and possession of marijuana. He pleaded guilty to dealing and was sentenced to serve 11½ to 23 months in jail. The marijuana charge was dropped.
Thomas’ record in Montgomery County started in 2010, when he was arrested as a juvenile under an alias, Devontal Thomas, and was charged with simple assault and harassment. Three years later, he was arrested again for robbery after punching another teen in the face at a church carnival and stealing his iPod. He was later convicted.
During a 2017 hearing in Montgomery County for violating probation in the 2013 assault, his attorney said he had “had a troubled upbringing” and had shown early signs of mental health issues, including attempts to kill a cat as a child, according to transcripts.
His attorney, George M. Griffith Jr., argued that Thomas needed treatment for those issues and for persistent drug use.
But Montgomery County Assistant District Attorney Bridget Gallagher disputed that characterization.
“This is a defendant who comes before you … because he can’t stop selling weed, heroin, crack cocaine, and assaulting people,” Gallagher said. “We’re not talking about some drug addict who needs to just go into inpatient treatment.”
Gallagher said Thomas’ behavior indicates he’s driven by “anger and the desire to make money,” never had a job and paid his bills by selling drugs.
His goal, she said, was to stay out of jail, “not to change his life.”
Perez also has a long history of drug-related convictions, most recently receiving a 10-year probationary sentence in 2017 after being found guilty of three drug counts including possession with intent to deliver, according to court records.
He was sentenced to three to six years behind bars in 2011 after pleading guilty to similar counts, records show. And in 2010, he pleaded guilty to several drug-related crimes committed in 2007 and 2009, the records show, earning a five-year probationary sentence.
Meanwhile Thursday, police announced an arrest in the unrelated shooting of Yazeem Jenkins, an 11-month-old boy struck by gunfire while riding a car with his stepmother in Hunting Park just hours before Nikolette Rivera’s killing. No details of the arrest were immediately available.