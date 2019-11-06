This was an incredible scene: Colleen Guiney’s infantry of newcomers to the political system had just seized every county council seat, the post of District Attorney, and a full slate of judgeships in Delaware County. They left not even a crumb for the GOP, annihilating Republicans with the brutal finality of a nuclear bomb. And this in a county where, for generations, you had to at least pretend you were Republican if you wanted to get anything done.