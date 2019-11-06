Democrats won political control of the once-legendary GOP stronghold of Delaware County, part of what appeared late Tuesday to be a Republican wipeout across the Philadelphia region and in other elections around the country.
It was the first time since at least the Civil War that Democrats won control of the Delaware County Council. They not only won a majority, but also swept Republicans off the governing body entirely. Democrats won a majority on the Chester County Board of Commissioners for the first time in history, in the only suburban Philadelphia county where Republicans still outnumber Democrats. In Bucks County, Democrats were on track to capture the Board of Commissioners.
And in Philadelphia, Republicans lost at least one of the at-large City Council seats that the city’s charter effectively reserves for minority parties to the insurgent Working Families Party — forfeiting a seat the GOP has held for decades in a city with ever fewer Republican voters.
Elsewhere in the country, the incumbent Republican governor of Kentucky lost to his Democratic challenger, and Democrats flipped both houses in the Virginia state legislature. Taken together, the results highlighted the challenges ahead for President Donald Trump and his party in 2020, with Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral votes up for grabs again.
Late Tuesday in Delaware County, Democratic candidates Monica Taylor, Elaine Schaefer, and Christine Reuther were poised to join fellow Democrats Kevin Madden and Brian Zidek on the five-member board. Madden and Zidek made history in the 2017 election as the first Democrats to gain seats on the county council. Gaining a majority in county government means control over budgets of hundreds of millions of dollars, the ability to set policy, the right to hire, and the overseeing of elections.
None of the Delaware County Republican candidates spoke as the reality of the historic defeat sank in. After local GOP chairman Tom McGarrigle finished speaking, the candidates exited the room.
Schaefer said the Democrats’ victory ushers in “a new day in Delco.”
“We cannot wait to get in there," she said. "The five of us will get in there and change the government, and make it a government that benefits working families.”
“This isn’t the speech I wanted to write but, you know what, it is what it is in life," McGarrigle told Republicans gathered in the Springfield Country. “We’re not going to be sore losers tonight.”
Stacy Maillie, a registered Republican in Springfield Township, was among the voters hoping for a change in Delaware County politics. She considers herself a moderate and thinks the Republican party has shifted away from her, saying the party “has become more extreme.” She voted for the Democratic council candidates.
“Living in Delaware County, if you wanted to have a say in local politics in the past, you sort of had to register as a Republican,” she said.
Maillie said she thought the county would benefit from a shift to a more liberal government.
With about half of voting districts reporting Tuesday night, Democrats were poised to gain control of Bucks County’s three-member Board of Commissioners for the first time in 36 years, with the victories of incumbent Commissioner Diane Ellis-Marseglia, and Robert Harvie, chair of the Falls Township Board of Supervisors.
Republican State Rep. Gene DiGirolamo appeared poised to win a spot on the board, as well. Republican Commissioner Robert Loughery was close to edging out Harvie for the third seat. Republican Commissioner Charles Martin did not seek reelection. He had won his seat by just 728 votes in 2015.
The county has roughly 11,400 more registered Democrats than Republicans.
With a little more than half of voting machines counted, Republican District Attorney Katayoun M. Copeland appeared to lose to Democrat Jack Stollsteimer.
County judges had appointed Copeland to the position as the county’s prosecutor after her predecessor, Jack Whelan, was elected a county judge in 2017.
Liberal New York billionaire George Soros had pledged $100,000 to back the campaign of Stollsteimer, a board member of the Delaware County Bar Association and a founding member of the Delco Coalition for Prison Reform. Stollsteimer campaigned on de-privatizing the county prison, reforming the cash bail system, and lowering charges for minor marijuana possession.
Stollsteimer, who interned at the Delaware County District Attorney’s Office while in law school and spent about a year as an assistant district attorney, spent 4½ years as a federal prosecutor.
Copeland has more experience as a prosecutor, serving six years as an assistant U.S. attorney and 19 years in the Delaware County District Attorney’s Office. Her campaign platform included school safety; gun safety; protections for children, seniors, and the environment; treatment instead of jail for nonviolent drug offenders, and prosecution of drug dealers.
With about 60% of precincts reporting Tuesday night, Democratic candidates Josh Maxwell, mayor of Downingtown, and Marian Moskowitz, a businesswoman, were poised to win the majority on the Chester County Board of Commissioners in the only county in the region with a Republican voter registration edge over the Democrats, about 7,000 strong. Democrats have never held the majority.
Commissioners Terence Farrell and Michelle Kichline, both Republicans, were vying for the minority spot on the three-member board.
Maxwell, who has unsuccessfully run for the state legislature, is serving in his third term as mayor. He was elected at age 26 as Downingtown’s youngest mayor in 2010. Moskowitz helped turn a building in a former industrial site in Phoenixville into an office building, theater and event space called Franklin Commons.
Former county prosecutor Deb Ryan, a Democrat, was poised to beat First Assistant District Attorney Michael Noone, a Republican, to become Chester County’s next district attorney. District Attorney Thomas P. Hogan announced he was dropping out of the race in July after running unopposed in the Republican primary. Noone wanted to continue the office’s work, while Ryan said it was time for a change.
Fredda Maddox was poised to win the race for sheriff, replacing Republican Sheriff Carolyn “Bunny” Welsh, who did not run for reelection after serving for two decades as the county’s first female sheriff. Maddox is a lawyer and former Pennsylvania state trooper. If the results hold, she would be the county’s first black female sheriff. Jim Fitzgerald, her Republican challenger, is a retired FBI agent and Marine Corps veteran.
With registered Democrats outnumbering Republicans by more than 73,000 in Montgomery County, Democratic Commissioners Valerie Arkoosh and Kenneth Lawrence Jr. won reelection to the three-member commission, as expected.
The competitive race was for the third seat reserved, for the minority party. In that race, incumbent Commissioner Joe Gale, who is often at odds with the local GOP and calls himself an “independent conservative," won out over moderate Republican Fred Conner, chair of the Whitpain Township Board of Supervisors.
