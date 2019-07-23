That morning in court, young men who reminded her of her son read victim-impact statements, kind but torturous reminders of how they had all lost. Tankie was smart, thoughtful, curious, and charming enough to somehow convince his maternal grandparents to sell their New Jersey house and move back to South Philly so they could spend more time together. During one of his regular visits shortly before his death, he and his grandfather Pasquale Bianculli had discussed To Kill A Mockingbird, a book he had just finished reading for class at St. Joseph’s Prep. The Count of Monte Cristo was to be next. The grandfather now reads a few pages of the book every time he visits his Sal’s grave.