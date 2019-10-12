Despite having countless opinions and a congenital gift for gab, I certainly didn’t start out as a columnist. First I had to drive around South Jersey in that Rambler until it more or less exploded and cover the news. At “The Suburban,” as it was known, the building smelled like ink and the newsroom had rec room paneling. Every desk was equipped with a telephone, a manual typewriter, and a dictionary, as well as a pair of scissors and a pot of glue for analog cutting-and-pasting. Those were the days. Miraculously, I got promoted to editor of the Cherry Hill News, only to discover that editors still had to cover countless municipal government meetings and do pretty much everything else except sell ads and operate the press. The pay was $140 a week.