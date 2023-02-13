Skip to content
Police investigating Comcast outage on Super Bowl Sunday as attempted ‘theft’

The outage began about 1 p.m. and continued for several hours, affecting Philadelphia's Fishtown and neighboring areas.

On a worst-possible day “a few thousand” Xfinity customers lost service for several hours Sunday in Fishtown and neighboring areas when a line was cut during what Philadelphia police said might have been an “attempted theft.”

”There was some damage done to our network” that was “out of our control,” a Comcast official said.

The outage began about 1 p.m. and continued for several hours. Comcast said that service was fully restored by 7 p.m., and that most of the customers had service before kickoff of the Super Bowl game between the Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Police said they were investigating the incident.

