Many Comcast Xfinity users across Philadelphia and southern New Jersey are reporting outages Tuesday morning, though the extent of the issue remains unclear.

The website Downdetector showed a spike in complaints about Xfinity outages Tuesday morning around 8 a.m. Xfinity’s own outage tracker was down for many customers, who were greeted with the error message: “We are experiencing abnormal traffic to our network or… the service or servers on it are not currently available.”

It’s unclear how widespread the issue is. Complaints on social media about Xfinity outages Tuesday morning also came from customers in Chicago, Michigan, New York city following a major outage in and around San Francisco Monday evening.

The outage in the Bay Area was so widespread that the Marin County Sheriff issued a reminder to residents not to call 9-1-1 to report their internet issues.

Comcast customers across the Philadelphia area flooded Twitter Tuesday morning to complain about internet and phone services being down.

It remains unclear what is causing the outage. Comcast did not immediately respond to a request for comment, and has not issued a public statement.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.