Comcast’s voice remote is not connected to the internet, but it does use radio frequency rather than the traditional infra-red. With a radio transceiver and an antenna, Guardicore was able to interfere with daily communication between the cable box and remote to send software updates. Researchers temporarily put the box out of commission, impersonated the box, and sent malicious software that made the remote record and transmit audio on command, without users pushing the microphone button, said JJ Lehman, Guardicore’s senior researcher.