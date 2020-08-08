Joined by three other women of color, Nelson just launched Mama-Tee in May with a mission to shine light on the fight for racial equality and justice. A portion of the proceeds are donated to activist organizations, with a new one chosen each month. It’s prominently displayed at the top of the website for visitors to view, as they peruse shirts sporting statements like “speaking out against racism is dope.” August’s pick: Equal Justice Initiative, a nonprofit working to end mass incarceration, excessive punishment, and racial inequality.