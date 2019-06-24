Congestion is costing the city millions in both money and time, and is hindering worker productivity, according to a study released Monday on the harm that traffic is doing to the city.
The report from EConsult Solutions found Philadelphians using Center City streets spend 9.7 million hours a year sitting in traffic, either in their private vehicles or on buses. That costs $152 million a year in time value and transportation costs, the equivalent of a $260 tax for every person in the city.
The congestion problem has led to the city, SEPTA, and the Philadelphia Parking Authority to join together to try to find solutions. These have included short-term efforts, like enforcement surges to combat illegal parking and blocking the box, to more long term plans.
In May, Philadelphians approved a ballot question that would allow the city to create a new class of officers to focus on traffic issues, City Council is considering increasing parking fines, and SEPTA is in the midst of coordinating with city officials on an upgraded bus network that could combine more streamlined service with street improvements like lanes dedicated to public transit.
Philadelphia’s congestion is a consequence of success, the report stated. The city added 71,000 more jobs in the past nine years, and the twin explosions of ecommerce and ride sharing has meant more delivery trucks and Ubers on city streets.
All that activity is slowing the city, down, though, and costing money.
SEPTA’s bus service is losing riders, in part due to competition from ride sharing, transit officials have said, and because the service is in some places slower than a person can walk. That’s costing the transit agency $21 million in additional operating costs, the study found.
And the congestion is costing the city 15,700 potential jobs and more than $1 billion in possible earnings, the study calculated, along with $58 million in city and school district tax revenue.
“The resulting congestion impacts the lives of residents throughout the city," said Mike Carroll, the city’s deputy managing director for the Office of Transportation, Infrastructure, and Sustainability, “costing them valuable time and limiting their ability to reliably access employment and other opportunities.”