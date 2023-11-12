Line cook arrested in Conshohocken after allegedly stabbing a restaurant coworker

A dispute between employees at Conshohocken’s Bar Lucca ended in a line cook stabbing a coworker with a small pocket knife on Saturday afternoon, police said.

Whitemarsh Township Police responded to the 10-year-old restaurant at 729 E. Hector St. just before 4 p.m. Saturday and administered first aid. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital and is doing OK, according to Bar Lucca owner Brian Pieri.

Plymouth Township Police, Conshohocken Police, and West Conshohocken Police assisted in apprehending the suspect, who had left the scene, a few blocks away, according to Whitemarsh police.

“I want to thank our staff and the Whitemarsh police for both being swift and incredible in handling the situation,” Pieri posted on Facebook on Saturday evening. “Our remaining energy will be spent focusing on the staff member who was unfortunately involved, unwillingly in the altercation.”

Open since September 2013, Bar Lucca pays tribute to Pieri’s Tuscan heritage. Inquirer critic Craig LaBan included it in a 2017 list of the best restaurants in Montgomery County.