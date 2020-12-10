The lighting’s slightly better. The audio is clear. Yet it’s intimate. You might see a drip of stress sweat rolling down a chef’s forehead, or a chef forget to salt their ice bath when blanching asparagus. For many of the chefs, this is their first “cooking show,” and they’re learning as they go. Regardless, classes are typically full of personality, pro tips, and personal stories. And Gelb guides the experience, filling any moments of silence with participants’ questions and flipping camera angles when needed.