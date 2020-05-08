Why does prevalence matter? Because if few people have what a test is looking for to rule in or rule out a condition, then the chances for error are magnified. Based on the lab accuracy of a test and the prevalence of the condition, biostatisticians can calculate the probability that real-world results will be wrong, either by telling people who are negative that they’re positive (the “positive predictive value”), or telling people who are positive that they’re negative (the “negative predictive value").