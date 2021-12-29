A handful of school districts across the region are considering shifting to virtual learning when the school year resumes next week, as coronavirus cases, fueled by the highly transmissible omicron variant, surge to heights not seen at any point during the pandemic.

Districts considering whether to postpone their students’ return to the classroom — including the Camden City School District and the Cheltenham School District — have told parents they are consulting with medical officials and plan to decide by the end of this week. More than a dozen public school superintendents in Montgomery County are scheduled to meet virtually Thursday with health officials to review infection data and assess their plans.

The School District of Philadelphia, the region’s largest system, still plans to resume in-school instruction on Tuesday. In a letter last week to parents, Superintendent William R. Hite Jr. said the district is committed to keeping its doors open “as long as we can do so safely.” He announced that students and staff who don’t comply with the district’s mask mandate will be sent home for the day.

Those reopening plans remain intact, district spokesperson Monica Lewis said Wednesday. She said district officials are working closely with the Philadelphia Department of Public Health and intend to follow the city’s guidance.

The Archdiocese of Philadelphia also said Wednesday it intends to resume in-person instruction next week and that a mask mandate will remain in place.

As the omicron variant of the coronavirus has collided with the spread of the delta variant, Philadelphia has seen a record number of new cases over the past week and high positivity rates have been reported across the Pennsylvania suburbs and in South Jersey. Doctors say the latest case surge appears to be less deadly than those in the past, but health officials still worry a high number of infections could overwhelm already-taxed healthcare systems.

The wave of infections is also presenting a new challenge for both public and private school officials who in many cases are already grappling with staffing shortages and testing challenges likely to be exacerbated by in-school transmission. While most school officials receive guidance from county and state health officials, they decide whether to educate students remotely or in-person.

Health officials in Montgomery County don’t intend to tell school districts whether they should or should not pause in-person instruction, but will regularly provide data and context so districts can decide themselves, said Richard Lorraine, medical director for the county’s Office of Public Health. He said students and staff should wear masks and urged all who are unvaccinated and eligible to get immunized.

Lorraine said a couple districts in the country where there is significant community spread are considering a full-remote return next week, but from his perspective, “there is no right answer to this one.”

“If you continue with appropriate mitigation strategies, it’s not unreasonable to allow the kids to come back at the normal time period,” But, he said, if a district decides remote learning is the best option, “we would support that as well.”

The Philadelphia district’s communications and reassurances mirror the messages other large school systems have sent parents amid the most recent wave of coronavirus cases. On Tuesday, New York City school officials announced students there would return in-person and that they will double the amount of random testing in order to more quickly detect outbreaks.

» READ MORE: CDC finds coronavirus testing of exposed children in schools can safely replace quarantine

But testing of students isn’t as frequent in Philadelphia, said Philadelphia Federation of Teachers president Jerry Jordan. In an interview Wednesday, the union chief said while students “learn best in their classrooms,” the district should return to virtual learning if it does not improve its mitigation strategies.

Specifically, he called for the district to provide high-quality masks to all students and staff and to more routinely test all students, whether they are symptomatic or not. The district’s current plan is to test students who exhibit symptoms.

“The district needs to put effective mitigation strategies in place for schools to be safe for children and for staff,” Jordan said. “And if they are not able to do that, then there is a need to go virtual until such time as the district can make sure that buildings are safe.”

This is a developing story.