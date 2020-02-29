While China, South Korea, and other countries are assessing vast numbers of samples with their tests, only about 500 people in the U.S. have been tested for the virus, called COVID-19. Experts worry that the 60 U.S. cases confirmed so far do not reflect the real prevalence of the germ — especially now that a case with no known source of infection suggests the virus is spreading from person to person in California’s Solano County.