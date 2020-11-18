As the coronavirus continued its unrelenting spread, more patients were hospitalized in Pennsylvania on Wednesday than ever before, surpassing the state’s late April peak as officials also reported more than 6,000 new cases — the first time the state has seen that many people test positive in one day.
In just the last seven days, more than 38,000 people in Pennsylvania have tested positive. That’s about enough people to fill the Wells Fargo Center — twice.
New Jersey reported more than 4,000 cases, with more than 26,000 people testing positive in the last week. Meanwhile, hospitalizations and the average number of daily deaths are rising in both states.
“There is no way to sugarcoat any of these numbers,” New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said. “They are not good, and they are trending worse.”