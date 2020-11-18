As a result, "the decisions are all over the place,” said Katie Quinn, a parent who sits on the school board in Cinnaminson, where a rash of COVID-19 cases meant a two-week shutdown for the high school, including sports and other extracurricular activities. That meant the varsity soccer team, in the middle of a playoff run, was stopped cold through no fault of its own. But some of their opponents were also closed because of the virus, or had never opened in person — and still played.