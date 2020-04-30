New Jersey was preparing to receive more coronavirus testing supplies and personal protective equipment after Gov. Phil Murphy met with President Donald Trump at the White House on Thursday, and Pennsylvania’s top health official said the commonwealth’s testing capacity was also expanding somewhat as officials prepare for the phased reopening of some counties.

Murphy told Trump at the Thursday morning meeting that he expected New Jersey could double or more than double its testing capabilities — a benchmark set by the governor for the state to begin reopening — by the end of May thanks to federal assistance.

“We are on our way” to meeting that crucial requirement, Murphy said later Thursday.