The drum line was Positive Movement, the ensemble who famously performs around Philly incorporating characters from TV and comics, often led by William Fulton, better known around town as Philly Elmo. Positive Movement took a hiatus initially during the coronavirus pandemic, but after debating whether to stay inside, made the decision that its adult drummers, should they choose, would still hit the streets, while youth participants would stay home. In 2018, the drum line became known well outside of Philadelphia when a video of them marching near a four-alarm fire hit the internet. Earlier this month, its return to public performances quickly brought about its latest viral moment, when spectators posted about the group making its way through South Philadelphia.