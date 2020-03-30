Every morning, way before the sun rises, many Poconos residents wake up and head 75 miles east to New York City, on what’s been called America’s worst commute.
Then they come back home.
As the coronavirus pandemic spreads throughout the country, the Poconos’ long-standing connection to New York and its place as a vacation destination for people all over the Northeast is causing problems that locals say they can’t handle.
“I would appreciate if they are essential employees and have to work, that they find a way to stay [in New York]," said Sharon S. Laverdure, chair of the Monroe County Board of Commissioners. “Local hotels should put them up.”
Monroe County is separated from New Jersey by the Delaware River, with Interstate 80 running straight through. While it’s considered one of Pennsylvania’s 48 rural counties, based on the 2010 U.S. Census, Monroe has far more coronavirus cases that other rural counties. As of Monday afternoon, Monroe reported 182 confirmed coronavirus cases and seven deaths. The three remaining counties that make up the Poconos region — Pike, Carbon, and Wayne — have 62 cases combined.
Hospital officials in Monroe County fear the number of cases there is actually underreported.
“Monroe County is currently a hot zone for COVID-19,” Don Seiple, president of St. Luke’s Hospital’s 90-bed Monroe Campus in East Stroudsburg, said during a press conference Sunday. "The vast majority of our emergency room patients that are presenting have COVID-19 symptoms. More than half of our inpatients that we’re caring for today are COVID-related. This is stretching the hospital’s resources to the max. "
Monroe is one 19 Pennsylvania counties on the Gov. Tom Wolf’s shelter-in-place list. Laverdure said the flow of Monroe County commuters to and from New York and New Jersey was reduced when Martz Trailways suspended its bus services from Delaware Water Gap to New York City and Philadelphia last week. Laverdure and other elected officials are still concerned that second-home owners will see the Poconos as a safe haven from the coronavirus and look to quarantine there instead of their primary residence.
In a Facebook post he made made Monday morning, State Sen. Mario Scavello of Monroe County asked followers to forward him any “vacation rentals, Airbnb’s or individuals encouraging people to travel from the tristate area."
“As a former resident of New York City, I appreciate people and families traveling to Pennsylvania to vacation and enjoy all the beauty we have to offer; however, our state under the Governor’s order is on lockdown,” Scavello wrote.
Nearly 2,000 people had shared it by Monday afternoon, and Scavello later noted that many of the advertisements were taken down. On the Craigslist Poconos page, however, an individual who posted a building lot for sale in the East Stroudsburg area promised “in this forest location you will never get corona virus!!!” An advertisement for a home rental in Long Pond, Monroe County, noted that the county only had 34 coronavirus cases, an outdated number.
“If anyone is looking for a getaway house for a month or two, this would be ideal location.” the ad suggested.
While the skiing season in Pennsylvania was already winding down when the virus struck, the Poconos has transitioned into a nearly year-round tourist destination. Many of those ski resorts have mountain biking and hiking options, and indoor water parks have become popular there, as well. More than 30 million people visit yearly, and many own second homes there.
“If you are debating, en-route, or have already decided to take up shelter in this region, local business and local government is requesting that each individual does their part so that they don’t exacerbate the virus’s spread,” the Poconos Mountains Visitors Bureau said in a statement. "That includes following the self-quarantine for 14 days, maintaining proper social distancing and bringing supplies with you. "
Laverdure, who took office in January, said the ski resorts are closed but noted it wouldn’t be legal to bar vacation home owners from coming there “unless the governor steps in.”
“At this point in time," she said, "it’s an honor system.”