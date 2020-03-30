Monroe is one 19 Pennsylvania counties on the Gov. Tom Wolf’s shelter-in-place list. Laverdure said the flow of Monroe County commuters to and from New York and New Jersey was reduced when Martz Trailways suspended its bus services from Delaware Water Gap to New York City and Philadelphia last week. Laverdure and other elected officials are still concerned that second-home owners will see the Poconos as a safe haven from the coronavirus and look to quarantine there instead of their primary residence.