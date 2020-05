Serafina Rivera 17, a senior at Nova Classical Academy, dances with her prom date Ben Parsonage, 17, a junior, during their prom for two at Rivera's home in St. Paul, Minn., on Friday, May 1, 2020. With schools cancelled and many proms not happening due to coronavirus concerns, Rivera’s mother Deborah Rathman decided to take matters into her own hands and throw a prom in her own home. The couple have only had contact with each other and their own families since Minnesota's stay-at-home order began due to the COVID-19 global pandemic.