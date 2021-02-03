Independent pharmacies, which account for the vast majority of the licensed pharmacists in Philadelphia, are an untapped resource as city health officials seek to serve Black and brown citizens who may be reticent about the vaccine for reasons including a history of poor treatment in the medical community. Just 15% of all vaccine doses in the city have gone to Black residents, Health Commissioner Thomas Farley said Thursday, though they are 44% of the population. Independent pharmacies like Ost’s are staples of their neighborhoods, and owners have long relationships with their customers, putting them in a unique position to know whose medical conditions make them a priority for vaccination.