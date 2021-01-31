Two weeks after national outlets touted him as the “22-year-old whiz kid” running the city’s vaccination efforts, the disgraced CEO of Philly Fighting COVID was determined to convince the public that he was not the villain. Five days after the health department severed ties with his organization running the largest mass vaccination effort in the city, and one day after he admitted to taking home four vaccine doses for his friend and girlfriend, the Drexel University graduate student stood before reporters, demanding the resignation of Philadelphia’s top health official.