She now has a master’s degree, and Jacey, now 21, also worked at Kinder until the layoff. Crozier is now married and is relieved her husband hasn’t lost his job in human resources. She said she understands why Spina chose to lay employees off rather than wait and see. “I respect her decision. I want the business to still be there. To see her in that state when she told us was terrifying. She was crying. Leslie doesn’t cry. She can withstand anything.”