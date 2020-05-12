But unlike the Montgomery County tests, which focused only on active infections, testers at George W. Hill also offered serology tests to uncover how many of its inmates and staff had antibodies in their blood suggesting they had already contracted the disease and recovered or never fell ill in the first place. GEO Group officials noted it was impossible to tell whether inmates in that group had been exposed to the virus before or during their incarceration. Antibody tests have also been shown to result in more cases of false positives than those searching for active cases of the virus.