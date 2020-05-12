More than a third of inmates and staff at Delaware County’s George W. Hill Correctional Facility exhibited antibodies suggesting they were infected with the coronavirus at some point during the pandemic, according to results obtained Tuesday by The Inquirer of mass testing there over the last two weeks.
The findings, like those reported in other correctional facilities that have undertaken widespread testing, showed a much wider entrenchment of the disease behind bars than had previously been detected.
About 10% of those tested still had active cases of the disease, according to a report by the GEO Group, the private prison company that runs the county’s jail.
The company had previously reported in an April 16 letter to Delaware County’s commissioners that only 4% of the jail’s inmates and corrections officers had tested positive throughout the course of the pandemic.
The new numbers, which cover a testing period that began about a week after that last update, show a rate of infection more than 16 times greater — and one 37 times that detected to date in Delaware County’s population at large.
Government officials grappling with coronavirus outbreaks behind bars have increasingly turned to widespread testing — rather than focusing their efforts only on those who are symptomatic — to gain a better understanding of the problem. New Jersey officials announced last week that they would begin testing all inmates in their state prisons, where 41 have already died from the disease.
Meanwhile, epidemiologists say mass testing results from largely contained environments like prisons and county jails have provided a wealth of information on the behavior of the disease and just how many people might have contracted the virus without ever developing symptoms.
For instance, Montgomery County, which conducted similar mass testing over two days in mid-April, discovered 30 times as many active cases of coronavirus among inmates than had previously been detected. Notably though, 97 percent of those with positive test results showed no symptoms of the disease at the time testing occurred.
The GEO Group did not report how many asymptomatic cases were detected during the course of their mass testing in Delaware County.
But unlike the Montgomery County tests, which focused only on active infections, testers at George W. Hill also offered serology tests to uncover how many of its inmates and staff had antibodies in their blood suggesting they had already contracted the disease and recovered or never fell ill in the first place. GEO Group officials noted it was impossible to tell whether inmates in that group had been exposed to the virus before or during their incarceration. Antibody tests have also been shown to result in more cases of false positives than those searching for active cases of the virus.
Of the facility’s roughly 1,021 inmate population over the two-week testing period, 108 tested positive for an active infection — up from the reported 22 in mid-April. Antibodies were detected in 385. Another 133 inmates — roughly 10% — refused the voluntary testing.
Among the 463 staff, 29 tested positive for the coronavirus during the testing period while 112 exhibited antibodies. About 29% declined testing.
The GEO Group said the results will help them better protect inmates in their custody.
“Realizing who is positive, asymptomatic and who could still be susceptible to the virus allows the facility to separate and manage individuals until the required quarantine time has elapsed — significantly reducing the spread and keeping staff and inmates safe,” the company said in a statement.