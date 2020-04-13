Already, at least one person has died after consuming chloroquine, interpreting advice that had spread online and was amplified with President Donald Trump’s support. A false claim that the virus spread via 5G networks led to more than a hundred incidents in Britain, the New York Times reported, including harassment of telecom workers and multiple acts of arson on wireless towers. An engineer who intentionally derailed a train in the Port of Los Angeles near the naval hospital ship Mercy said he did it to “wake people up,” because of a rumored “government takeover.” And Anthony Fauci, a doctor helping lead the White House response to the pandemic, has been assigned extra security because of threats related to online conspiracy theories.