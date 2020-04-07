Ideally, the patients are randomly assigned to these categories, to make sure that the impact of the drug can be measured. If the experimental drug was given only to those who asked for it, that could skew the results. (For example, those patients might share some characteristic that would help them recover — say, higher socioeconomic status, unbeknownst to the scientists. If such patients got better after taking the drug, it could be due to the fact that they have more resources.)