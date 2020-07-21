Hunger across America is growing for kids during the pandemic. Nearly 14 million children lived in a household characterized by child food insecurity — the lack of consistent access to enough food to live a healthy life — in the third week in June, according to the Brookings Institution. That’s almost six times as many as in all of 2018 (2.5 million), and 2.7 times more than during the peak of the Great Recession in 2008 (5.1 million), Brookings data show.