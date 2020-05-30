Sayre — with 5,424 residents, the largest municipality in Bradford County — is unique because of its fluid border with New York. The region is known collectively as “The Valley.” There’s no bridge or creek to cross. Motorists simply pass under some railroad tracks on Cayutta Avenue, into another state that remains in a more restrictive pandemic phase. Brad Wilson owns bars in both states. A little more than a mile separates the two. On Friday, his Broad Street Pub in Waverly, N.Y., was closed. But Alliger’s House of Wings, his bar in Sayre, was open. Tables were spread out inside, and customers scanned a code to view the menu on their phones. Six cars in the parking lot had New York license plates.